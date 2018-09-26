Clear

Western Volleyball falls on road to Truman State

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 11:37 PM

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Missouri Western Volleyball (9-8) falls to Truman State (12-3) in its final non-conference game of the season. The Griffons fell in four sets (24-26, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25) to the Bulldogs.

Three Griffons reached double-digits kills with Shellby Taylor leading the team at 13 kills. Western's best hitting set came in the fourth at .275. Liv Winker continued to fill the role of primary setter and finished with 44 assists.

Both Ali Tauchen and Audrey Keim leds the Griffons with 21 digs each.

The Griffs host No. 4 Nebraska Kearney (17-1, 4-1) Friday.

A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
