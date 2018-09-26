Western Volleyball falls on road to Truman State

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Missouri Western Volleyball (9-8) falls to Truman State (12-3) in its final non-conference game of the season. The Griffons fell in four sets (24-26, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25) to the Bulldogs.

Three Griffons reached double-digits kills with Shellby Taylor leading the team at 13 kills. Western's best hitting set came in the fourth at .275. Liv Winker continued to fill the role of primary setter and finished with 44 assists.

Both Ali Tauchen and Audrey Keim leds the Griffons with 21 digs each.

The Griffs host No. 4 Nebraska Kearney (17-1, 4-1) Friday.