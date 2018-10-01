Western football presses forward to MSSU after 38-7 win over Washburn

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)-Coming off a big 38-7 win over Washburn University on Saturday, Missouri Western (3-2) now sits tied for third in the MIAA conference with Central Missouri (3-2).

The Griffons travel to Joplin to play Missouri Southern this week who is (0-5) on the year and last in the MIAA. Missouri Southerns head coach Denver Johnson resigned after a 66-0 loss to Northwest Missouri State on September 15.

In a match up like this one, it can be easy to overlook an opponent that is struggling, especially when the Griffons put up over 500 yards of total offense against Washburn, and Griffon quarterback Dom Marino threw for four touchdowns.

"The biggest thing that we talk about is we can't take a step back," Western head coach Matt Williamson said.

Being on the road can be a challenge, and in the last road outing the Griffons lost to UCM 51-14.

This is another important week of practice for Missouri Western to stay focused on getting a road win, and keep their two-game win streak alive as they come back for homecoming against Central Oklahoma (2-3) on Oct, 13.

Kick-off for Saturday's game in Joplin against MSSU is set for 2 p.m.