Western volleyball sweeps FHSU ending three game skid

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)-The Missouri Western volleyball team gets a big bounce back win over Ft. Hays State Saturday afternoon going 3-0 at the Looney complex after losing to No. 4 ranked UNK Friday. 

The Griffons were ranked in the top 25 for two weeks earlier in the season and taking at the time, No. 9 ranked UCM to a fifth set for their home opener mid September. Since then the Griffons have gone two and six losing the last three matches. 

Ft. Hays State came into Saturdays contest against Western at (6-12), looking for a quality win as they were on a eight game losing streak. 

This game against the Tigers is part of a five game home stand for the Griffons, and with the win puts them at .500 being at home. 

Stephanie Doak lead the Griffons with 12 kills, followed by Ali Tauchen with nine, and Shelby Taylor with eight. 

The Griffons next contest will be against Pitt. State (15-5) Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout today. Eventually, a few showers will move in from the west bringing on and off rain chances during the afternoon. Highs may eventually reach 60 degrees this evening but expect 50s for most of the day.
