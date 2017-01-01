Adam Orduna

I am very honored to be part of the KQ2 News Team. It is a blessing to be able to live out my dreams and cover the news!

As a Kansas State Wildcat football player, I was fortunate to be coached by Bill Snyder, the great Hall of Famer and St. Joe native! I finished my broadcast journalism degree at UMKC and have worked in the news room for the past three years at KMBC - ABC Channel 9 in Kansas City.

I have an extreme passion for sports and love interacting with people throughout the community. If you see me out and about and have any stories you’d like for me to tell be sure to reach out to me on my social media pages.

