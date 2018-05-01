Max Moore

Max joined the KQ2 sports team in December of 2017 as a reporter and anchor. Title: Sports Anchor mmoore@kq2.com https://twitter.com/MaxMooreSports1

Max is a Northwest Missouri State graduated, majoring in sports media. While in school, Max played on the Bearcat football team in 2015 and 2016, winning two national championships. Following his playing career, he got heavily involved with the student sports show “Bearcat Update” where he was a reporter and anchor. He also worked for the flagship station for Bearcat athletics, KXCV-KRNW.

Growing up, he developed a love for sports, more than just the stats. He always loved the stories inside the games or a given season.

Max is originally from Walnut Creek, California (San Francisco Bay Area). He grew up an A’s, Sharks, Warriors and oddly enough, a Chiefs fan (parents grew up in Kansas City). When he is not watching or covering sports, he is either listening to music, playing music, serving at his local church or hanging out with family and friends. He is currently working on a record collection. Among his favorite artists are Foo Fighters, Queen, Tom Petty and Eric Church.

Feel free to give him any and all, food, music and sports recommendations. Also, feel free to send any story ideas his way at mmoore@kq2.com

