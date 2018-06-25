Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson joined the KQ2 team in May 2018 as a multimedia journalist. Title: Multimedia Journalist

I'm very excited to join the KQ2 family! I come to St. Joseph from Kansas City just down the road and it's exciting to be able to do something I enjoy every day. Since I was about 14, I knew I wanted to be involved in news, it was a desire that stuck with me through high school and college. When I attended the latter, I knew for sure this is what I wanted to do.

I attended the University of Central Missouri (Go Mules), and immediately got involved in video production at KMOS-TV. Throughout my college career, I learned and grew at the station, starting off as a volunteer student producer and working my way up to a Co-Host of one of the station's longest running student produced shows.

I graduated from UCM in 2016 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Digital Media Production, with an emphasis in news. Since then, I've done everything from serving food to substitute teaching all to get me to where I am today. It's truly an honor to be able to share the stories of this community here in St. Joseph, and if you have another one you'd like me to share, don't hesitate to reach out to me on social media.