Madeline McClain

Madeline joined the KQ2 team in February 2018.

Madeline McClain is a multi-media journalist from Independence, Missouri.

She joined KQ2 News in February 2018 after attending the University of Missouri for journalism and law school. In 2015, she passed the Missouri Bar while finishing her dual J.D. and Masters Degree.

When Maddie's not in the newsroom or chasing down stories, she enjoys traveling. She studied abroad in Paris, London and Capetown.