wx_icon Saint Joseph 21°

wx_icon Maryville 21°

wx_icon Savannah 21°

wx_icon Cameron 25°

wx_icon Fairfax 20°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Rain Chances For Thursday

Rain Chances For Thursday

Posted: Thu Dec 21 05:38:06 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 05:38:07 PST 2017
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Rain Chances For Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

impact it has on children. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a strong cold front will start to make its way down from the north on thursday and bring with it some rain chances and cloudy skies. we will get some much colder air behind it, allowing temperatures by friday to only go up to the mid 30s. there are a few chances for some light snow across the area late saturday night into early christmas eve sunday. the cold air will stay with us into next week as high temperatures will only make it into the lower 30's even the upper 20s for the christmas holiday weekend. >> thank you, ryan... guessing the worst computer password of

Most Popular Stories

Community Events