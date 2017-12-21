Speech to Text for Much Colder for the Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>> we have had a classy and drizzly day across area. drizzle through the afternoon. i hope you can get used to the clouds, because we will see a lot of them over the next several days. we did make it to 45, load 38. that is our current temperature 37 normal high 18 normal though 63 record high set 1941 record low 17 below zero setback in 1989. here is what we can expect over the next several days. winter is on the way, starting tomorrow temperatures will be dropping, much, much colder for us. chances for snow as well over the next seven days. so, to keep that in mind. first day of winter is today, we will be feeling that first day of winter. right now at 38, 38 also dew point with humidity at 100 percent 17 mile an hour northwind. >>> temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s 30 in maryville 34 and fall city 34 mound city 36 brockport. these are low temperatures, we will warmer this morning. most of the day was spent in the low to mid-40s. we are dealing with a lot of cloud cover. a little bit of drizzle, patchy drizzle across entire area. winter weather up to the north, omaha seeing mixed precipitation, parts of nebraska sing snow and freezing rain as well. freezing drizzle i should say. all if that is going to continue to slide to the north. we will not see anything from this system. timing everything out, again we will see cloud cover over next couple days. maybe sunshine later in the day tomorrow. it's this out to our west that will be will be watching for our next possible system to roll through the area. we are talking about the possibility to see some christmas eve snow beginning saturday night. we could see some snow across the area, that will quickly move out as we take things through christmas eve during the morning hours. then we will clear out as we head into sunday afternoon. these are going to be preliminary snow amounts. again, these amounts can change over the next couple of days. but, right now this is what we are thinking. around a trace, which will be just enough to cover grassy surfaces. maybe and a half an inch in dark shaded areas. again preliminary amounts. anything can change between now and then and we will be fine-tuning this forecast over the next couple days. temperature wise will be much colder, 34 degrees side tomorrow. 32 and mound city as well as maryvale. saturday will only make it to the freezing mark, 32 and some spots will stay in the 20s in northern counties. tonight down to 25 slight chance of a few showers tonight. tomorrow 34, mostly cloudy skies. looking at seven day forecast that we stay in the 30s. christmas eve morning snow is a possibility 37 on monday and then we get cold. down into the 20s, mid-20s next thursday