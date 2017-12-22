Speech to Text for Child's face on wine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it. well.....this is a unique christmas present. a couple in ohio got the teachers in their son's elementary school something to make them ring in the new year with a smile. they bought bottles of wine and replaced the label with a picture of their son. a message was added: "our child might be the reason you drink....so enjoy this bottle on us." the boy's older brother says it was a thank you to the teacher because he says he can't imagine spending six hours in a room with his little brother. no word on how the child felt about gracing the bottles of wine.