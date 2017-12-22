Speech to Text for Shop with a Cop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

may be a present better than anything made in santas workshop.... $150 dollars to spend at walmart. that was a christmas gift for 80 northwest missouri kids tonight... they got to shop around the south belt walmart with local law enforcement for the annual "shop with a cop" program--made possible with the help of employees at american family insurance. more than 100 kids got the chance to shop with officers this season-- officers say it's something the cherish every year. (sot "it's wonderful. it's a great opportunity for us to get with these kids and let them kow that police officers are good people. we love helping the children and we hope to make their christmas wonderful. ) 55 officers from the fraternal order of police, sjpd and sheriffs department participated. the kids are nominated through their schools or by local officers and are allowed to buy up to $150 dollars worth of items--tax