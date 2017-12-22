Speech to Text for Birthday Segment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

birthday today...we want to wish you a happy birthdayand tell you who you're also sharing it with... starting with singer and songwriter meghan trainor.she is singing happy birthday to 24 years.and first made a name for herself in the summer of 20-14 with the release of her debut single "all about that bass". the song earned her a billboard music award for the top digital song in 20-15. news anchor and journalist diane sawyer is turning 72.she anchored abc's world news tonight and was previously the longtime host of good morning america from 1999 to 2006. sawyer got her start in tv in louisville, kentucky and then became a press aide for the white house during the nixon administration. and pop singer jordin sparks is also singing happy birthday.she is now 28.and became famous at age seventeen when she won season six of american idol.-the youngest contestant in american history.her self-titled debut album also went platinum.jordin sang the hit song "tattoo" which sold over two million copies in the united states. again-no local birthday wishes to share but if you have someone you want us to wish happy birthday to here on the show -- e-mail us at h-t-m birthdays at k-q-2 dot com.send them on in. time now to announce this week's winner in the papa murphy's pizza birthday contest... lisa pearson wins the free large pizza from papa murphy's by signing up for the contest on our website congrats again to lisa pearson! don't forget to enter for your chance to win... just go to kq2.com... click on the "contests" tab... and submit your birthday information. we'll announce one winner every friday here on hometown this