Speech to Text for SJSD Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a judge today threw out a lawsuit against the st. joseph school district related to last month's campaign for a tax increase.. st. joseph resident eldon green filed the suit claiming the district was using taxpayer dollars to help promote the passage of proposition 1. however, the judge ruled the statute green used in his lawsuit did not apply to school districts. green had cited a section saying that prevented "political subdivisons" from using public funds in a campaign. but judge patrick robb ruled that political subdivisions are clearly defined by law -- and school districts are not part of the definition. last month -- the missouri ethics commission ruled that a complaint -- also filed by green -- would not be investigated because of the