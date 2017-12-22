Speech to Text for National News Package

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

government funding ran out, congress passed a short term measure to avoid a government shutdown. the house and senate approved a package extending funding through january 19th, but they're also kicking the can down the road on tricky political issues - like health care and protections for the so-called dreamers. president trump is expected to sign the bill before funding runs out at midnight tonight. abc's arlette saenz joins us from washington. <<with the holidays in sight, lawmakers avoided a government shutdown.the house (nats) and then the senate (nats)passed a bill to keep the government running through january 19th. sot sen. mcconnell: "we're ready to work together across the aisle to make sure there's no lapse in funding for critical services."the measure extends funding for flood insurance and a controversial surveillance program.it funds the children's health insurance program - chip - which provides coverage for 9 million kids - through march. congress punts until the new year on thorny political issues - like spending caps, protections for the so-called dreamers, and stabilizing health insurance markets. (gfx) just as nearly 9 million people signed up for obamacare next year.sot sen. schumer: "we hope the future will be different and our republican friends realize their legislative and political goals are better served by bipartisanship and compromise rather than gridlock and strife."another issue waiting till 2018 -- aid for victims of this year's devastating hurricanes and wildfires. the house approved an $81 biillion disaster relief package, but the senate will take it up next year. (gfx)president trump suggested democrats were eager for a shutdown. he tweeted --- "democrats want a shutdown for the holidays in order to distract from the very popular just passed tax cuts."sot rep. hastings: "there's no democrat i know that wants the government to shutdown//the president needs to put his tweeter account under his pillow and sleep on it..."tag: president trump is expected to sign the spending measure today. and an official says there's a good chance he'll sign the tax bill as well. he heads to mar-a-lago for the holidays this morning. arlette saenz, abc news, washington.>> as for the tax bill that was just passed -- a number of companies plan to give some of their windfall to employees once it's signed into law. wells fargo says it intends to raise the minimum wage for it's workers to 15 dollars an hour. it will also donate 400 million dollars to charity and kick-in 100 million over the next few years to support small businesses. other companies are also planning similar measures. vice president mike pence touched down in afghanistan for an unannounced visit thursday night-- he'll meet with top afghan officials and rallied u-s troops for his first trip to the country as vice president. the trip comes four months after president donald trump committed several thousand more u-s troops to the 16-year war effort. pence addressed the troops -- remimding them that the u-s will remember those who give the ultimate sacrifice. (sot "today, and every day, we honor the memory of our fallen and let their familes knwo that we will never forget their service or sacrifice in afghanistan.")the trip, planned in secret for safety reasons, makes pence the highest-ranking trump administration official to visit an active u-s combat zone.