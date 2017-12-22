Speech to Text for Parks and Rec Renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

down, but the st. joseph parks and recreation department is still hard at work on renovations around town. kq2's sydnie holzfaster spoke with city officials and has more on projects you can expect to see in early 2018. <<<nat sound-construction at parkvo: out with the old and in with the new. the st.joseph parks and recreation board is winding down 2017 by preparing for new construction at bartlett park. chuck kempf parks director"it's the largest and most centralized playground in town. it gets a lot of playground use, even on the old playground equipment, there was a lot of use. this is going to be an exciting project when it's done."vo: after years of heavy use, the old playground equipment has been removed and donated to buchanan county. chuck kempf parks director"we've got a lot of need in older neighborhood parks, where the playgrounds are just deteriorating to the point where some of the play features have even been removed. so they're down to the bare minimum of play value."vo: plans for the new place space will include updates restrooms, and inclusive play equipment. jerry wilkersonboard member "there will be a lot of maintenance work in the parks around town."//"there is a big need for a lot of renovations in the parks and facilities around town. vo:renovations at bartlett park aren't the only projects slated for completion in 2018. the parks department plans to install canopies at the eagle field baseball complex, and complete renovations at the historic missouri theatre. nat sound-- sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> parks and recreation board members are currently evaluating projects to be submitted to the capital improvements committee in january. projects selected by the committee will progress to the city council