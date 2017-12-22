Speech to Text for Salvation Army Toy Shop

thanks to your geneorosity hundreds of kids will have presents under the tree christmas morning... the salvation army toy shop opened its doors to registered families today. this is all because of the angel tree toy drive -- and your donations. kq2's ellen leinwetter shows us how kids in need will have a merrier christmas. <<(ellen leinwetter, reporting) it's beginning to look a lot like christmas at the salvation army.for more than a decade, the popular toy town program has helped ensure more local children wake up to a present under their tree on christmas morning. and one of those thankful moms is vanessa pritchett who has been partcipating for four years. (sot vanessa pritchett, st. joseph: "i'm in a situation where i don't really have a lot to get the kids basically a christmas tree to make it feel like christmas.")families in the st. joseph area will be able to give their children gifts this christmas. the salvation army says that amounts to about 800 children this year.it's all thanks to the salvation army's annual angel tree toy drive.(sot vanessa pritchett, st. joseph: "my girls probably wouldn't have anything if it wasn't for this place. it's very much appreciated.")(sot major abe tamayo: "when you consider christmas and the joy of christmas in part are children receiving their gifts and being excited about that. we all have special memories of christmas in our lifetime so it's nice to provide that to the next generation that they not be short changed of that special part of christmas.") for pritchett the magic of christmas is in the air and she can't wait to celebrate with her three daughters.(sot vanessa pritchett, st. joseph: "it feels good knowing that you can actually pick out as if you were actually shopping in a store, either way it would be fine with me. anything is better than nothing.")(sot major abe tamayo: "we don't want anyone left out. community means common and unity, we're inclusive in st. joseph, we love our neighbors and we want to make it the