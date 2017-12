Speech to Text for Shop St. Joe Winner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it was an early christmas present for a winner has come forward to claim the $10 thousand dollar prize from shop st joe.the winning ticket was sold at hy-vee.st joseph chamber of commerce presented the winner with the grand prize check this morning. (sot ) don't throw away your shop st. joe tickets -- you could win a second chance prize. you can find those number on our website -- kq2.com.