Lafayette Principal Duct Tape

friendly competition between two st. joseph high schools put a local principal in a sticky situation. after collecting over 3,000 cans of food for the community students at lafayette high school celebrated by duct taping their principal to the wall. (sot "our amazing student council got together with benton high school's student council and we decided to do something positive. they wanted to challenge each other to see which school could collect the most canned foods.") early said the incentive to tape him to a wall really encouraged students to give. it took approximately 30 minutes and over eight rolls of duct tape the total contribution between benton and layfeyettte high school was over 8,000 cans of food for local families