TSA Prohibited Items

alan--back to you if you're flying anywhere for the holidays, you might want to double check your luggage. the kansas city international airport collects over 500 pounds of surrendered items each month and that number is expected to be even higher as people are traveling for the holidays. items like knives,hand tools and self defense weapons are all prohibited by t-s-a for carry on luggage. while sensitive items like firearms and ammunition can be placed in checked luggage, t-s-a officials say bringing prohibited items in your carry on luggage will almost double your wait time to get through a checkpoint. and for those wanting to travel with gifts for family and friends... it's better to use gift bags or wait until you arrive at your destination to wrap to avoid package inspections and ruin holiday