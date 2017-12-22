Speech to Text for Helfrey Hit and Run Update

tax increase. the mother of a driver who pleaded guilty in a hit and run fatality accident is speaking out... lora helfrey says her 20 year old daughter mickayla is sorry for what she did and that the wreck was a tragic accident. the younger helfery pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident on king hill avenue where 30 year old motorcyclist randy hardin died. accident reports say hardin was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 70 miles per hour when helfrey tried to turn onto the avenue and they collided. helfrey then left the scene -- she had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest. (sot lora helfery, mickayla's mother "she is praying not only for herself. no, she is praying for his family because she knowns the hurt. she truly is...effected by this, and she does not mean any harm. she doesn't mean harm." ) prosecutors say helfrey was at fault because she was at a stop sign and obligated to make sure it was safe to make a turn helfery later turned herself in to the police the night of the accident we also reached out to hardin's family who say they are still mourning the loss of their loved