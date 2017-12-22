Speech to Text for SJPD New K9

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the police department and buchanan county sheriffs department is welcoming a new four-legged member. meet tazer-- a 22-month-old dutch shepard who just joined the k9 unit. tazer may be fresh out of training, but his handler says he will bring a variety of critical skills to the police force...on day one. (sot (sot officer powell: "he's a dual-purpose dog so he's trained in narcotics and then also patrol duties and officer safety.")tazer is the only k9 working for local law enforcement--for now. officer powell says two more k9s will join the force in the new year.