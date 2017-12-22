Speech to Text for Christmas Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>> one man's attempt to spread christmas cheer got them in trouble with police in north carolina. he is be creating is like car but this year it landed him on the naughty list. lauren sinatra has a story. >> i just like to see people's reaction. spread the love, i call spreading the globe. >> bring what has been lighting up his car with holiday lights for the past five years. >> it took me four hours, me and my little sister busted out real quick. >> he attaches the strings with packing tape and have cords hooked to a converter inside the car. sowith the flip of the which the car can glow . >> they usually follow me for a few miles, snapchat follow me on the side of the road. i do it it's awesome. >> however the police are not as thrilled. he was pulled over and given a ticket, but it wasn't his first time getting pulled over. >> the first time they only pulled me over because they wanted to take pictures of the car. second time it was a warning. third time improper lighting on vehicle. >> it was a hefty $232 citation. people in the community who found out about the ticket they started a go fund me to help paid off. >> i was getting a haircut and her husband looked out and said oh it's that car, and i raise my hand and we got haircut together she was a nice lady. >> the citation has not kept him for keeping his car for the holiday spirit. >> i love doing it for the people mainly for them, not for me and my son, of course he loves it. >>> the go fund me had already met the $300 gold to cover the citation and all the website fees simply say improper lighting on the vehicle is a safety hazard.