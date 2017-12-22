Speech to Text for Christmas Cookies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> here we are in the k2 kitchen. doug appeared. >> you have to be a chef you have to be an artist with some of the stuff. this is a beautiful kitchen. >> or you could be a kid having fun. there just mere guys came around. >> you can do whatever you want. >> that sounds more like my taste there. my style or my skill level. what are you doing here? 3 what i like to do with christmas cookies, i like to do christmas cookie sanchez. >> these are 2 cookies together? >> yes 2 cookies together. when you cook your cookies and they come out of the oven you have a chance while the cookie is still soft to cut the hole in the center appeared you can only do that when the cookie is out of the oven. >> what happens if you try before you cook it? >> it will shrink. if you do it just after the oven you can have a perfect circle. then you can do cookie sanchez. >> take a regular cookie. i use a special jelly. you can use any kind of thing you want. butter, jelly, euro mix, you can do anything you want. there you go then you have a christmas cookie. >> what do you do to decorate the top wait just a little royal icing with red, green, whatever color you like. i use the bag to keep your royal icing from dry too fast. with a point like that. >> exactly you can do small designs. you can really be very precise. or you just can smother the whole thing and be fun with it. here's the christmas cookie there's little bird with a heart. you can do all kinds of things. it's limitless. retrograde you can get away with? direct yes. correct you have a lot of different shapes. >> user regular cookie cutters, the ones you like. there you go a little christmas present there. >> i have icing my hands. >> there's a chance to lick your fingers. we will do that after the break. >> tell people where you are in brioche? nno go. i'll tell you what we will take a quick break and we will come back and finish cookies with vincent with brioche. >> who out there in tv land wants $10,000? well your little bit lucky that the rest of us. if you're winner, your number is one, one, 6, 8, 6, 9. you have tony for hours to get hold of chamber of commerce cleaner 10,000 price. if that's not your number save all your tickets. if this person somehow does not come forward they will drop another number. keep doing that until we have the winter of $10,000. how about that? that would be a great christmas gift. vincent is here. you made a christmas tree here. >> you can do whatever you want. >> that is pitiful. i bet it will be just as good to eat as it is to look at. maybe even a little bit better. proc i will tell you what, let's give folks your information again. if you have questions and if they want cookies for me or any of the other bakery products. what is the expanse of what you're doing? >> we do everything and anything. sourdough, cookies, test cakes, wedding