Speech to Text for Snow Saturday Night into Sunday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>> winter is here with the cold temperatures. we only made it to 30 degrees after morning low of 26. not much of a temperature spread 18 normal low record high 65 set in 1933 in record both 21 set in 19 89. currently right now we are at 28 degrees. 24 dew point we have a north wind nine miles per hour and pressure is falling taken a look at temperatures across the area. once again chilly evening. it will be a cold night across the entire area. 28 right now 21 and hiawatha. some spots right around freezing mark. here is what we have going on. a lot of clouds clearing just off to the west and what that saturday with mostly cloudy skies. a slight chance of snow is possible on saturday evening before the snow will pick up after midnight and into early sunday morning. right now, we are thinking most areas, particularly st. joseph and north will see 1-3 teens. clear out by sunday afternoon we won't make it out of the 20s. on christmas, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. the bottom will then drop out on tuesday as we'll drop into the low 20s for highs with partly cloudy skies. we'll be in the upper 20s on wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. the low 30s are as well. on thursday then be back in the mid 20s on friday with mostly cloudy skies.>> developing with this and it will continue to track to the south and southeast. that will allow us to get in some snow. looking hour by hour storm system to the south, here is what we will be watching. snow moving in tomorrow night, late tomorrow night into early sunday morning before will clear out. it will clear out during morning hours on sunday and sunday afternoon see sunshine. we will be talking about some accumulating snow possible. closer look across the area, some sunshine tomorrow before cloud cover makes its way into the area. around midnight watching northern county to start getting in on some of the snow. that will again move through the area clearing us out for sunday afternoon. >>> snow accumulation amounts, i have read some of the amounts. down in kansas city half an inch to an inch. northern areas could pick up 1 to 2 inches, maybe three inches along the missouri iowa border. i expect a little more snow. so what that means is storm potential timing, boca star midnight to six in the morning and again 1 to 3 inches, all in the one to three inches range. kansas and the maybe half an inch to an inch of snow. here is what you need to know, bottom line this is our first measurable winter storm of the season meaning like accumulation couldstick to the roadways. if hitting the road this weekend , definitely be on the lookout and be cautious out driving around. snow and 1 to 3 inches generally expected across viewing area. right behind it arctic air will be moving in as well. highs on tuesday only reaching 20 degrees. much of the day spent in the teens, only single digits across the area. >>> look at tomorrow high temperature 33 degrees across the area in saint just appeared tonight down to 16, partly cloudy with a cold night and tomorrow looking at 33 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. looking atseven day forecast , again christmas eve morning looking at snow and accumulating snow at that. 20 degrees on tuesday. mixed in with snow that will come ourway on thursday. so much colder over the next week.