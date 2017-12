Speech to Text for Salvation Army Bell Ringers Last Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

door knobs. the salvation army bell ringers swung their bells for the last time... today was the last day to donate to the organization's 20-17 red kettle campaign. i spoke with some local bell ringers who say they're sad to see the season come to an end. << brooke anderson reports the sounds of the holiday...nat: bellsare coming to an endnat: "merry christmas!"sot abe tamayo, salvation army ("yeah i'm kinda sad. it's been a long hard season. they always are. long hours and many days, but it's always kind of a sad end to that period.")the salvation army bell ringers are putting their instruments away for the seasonthis year, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization's 20-17 red kettle campaignsot joanne thompson ("i don't know what i would do during the holiday season if i wasn't bell ringing. you know, because it's become such a habit so to speak.")bell ringer joanne thompson has been at the business for six years, and says it's become a christmas tradition sot joanne thompson ("that's what it all boils down to, is just trying to help somebody else. you don't need to know who it is or anything along those lines. it's just being able to help somebody else.")the salvation army set there fundraising goal this year at $350 thousand but with donations coming in slow at the beginning of the holiday season, the organization says they weren't sure if they would hit that marksot joanne thompson ("it'll help the salvation army be able to avoid having to cut any kinds of programs or having to come up with other options. you know, we don't want to lose any of the children's programs.")the organization received a $20,000 dollar donation from an anonymous donorthe donor also challenged to donate an addition 20 thousand if the charity could raise 20 thousand on their own by the end of the day saturdaysot abe tamayo ("i don't know if we're going to reach that goal, but we'll give it our best shot. we're hopeful of course of reaching that.")but as far as bell ringing goes, the salvation army says it's all about giving to those in need nat: "thank you sir. merry christmas."sot abe tamayo ("it reminds me of the generosity of others and my upbringing. it's influenced my life, and i like to pay that forward to others too." the organization raised over 230 thousand