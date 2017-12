Speech to Text for MoDot Snow Preparations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

looming ahead in our forecast, the missouri department of transportation is gearing up to keep the roads clear. the company says they're keeping their eyes on the forecast and are prepared for any winter weather we may receive in the area modot says they have crews ready to keep the roadways clean if any snow sticks this season although, the company says drivers also need to be safe when traveling in bad weather (sot )"we are just doing what we normally do. we have crews out monitoring, we look at the roadways and bridges. bridges usually get impacted first, because of the air underneath, and the cooling and freezing that occurs on those.we will be monitoring those, putting crews out if we need to, if we see some freezing occur." modot does not expect heavy snowfall or black ice to be a factor for drivers this weekend, but will continue to monitor the roadways as the