Speech to Text for Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in. getting cozy by the fire with a delicious cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm this season. but some families and veterans don't have that luxury... kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the salvation army is helping people find shelter from the cold weather. <<<nat soundvo: as the temperature begin to drop, the homeless population in st. joseph is seeking refuge from the winter weather. the booth center is opening up its doors to give people some relief from cold. major abe tamayost. joseph salvation army"the booth center has served st. joseph for decades now. providing for homeless people and homeless families throughout the day and throughout the year. this time of year we are expecting a great influx as the winter months are beginning to come upon us."vo: the booth center provides shelter for homeless men, women veterans and families.the center can house up to 41 individuals and up to four families.major abe tamayo st. joseph salvation army"we are the only full family shelter in northwest missouri. we serve greater st.joseph and beyond and primarily buchanan county. but the people come in as a family, and stay in tact as a family. they have a family room that has a private bath and a sitting area for the families to be together and stay in cohesion." vo: as temperatures continue to drop the salvation army anticipates a higher volume of residents at the shelter.the booth center offers basic necessities until residents can get back on their feet. keith mccollumbooth center occupant"it's all good. everyone here treats me good, so i ain't got no complaints." //"i enjoy being here, i've been here going on three month and everything is lovely.i'm getting ready to find me a place, i'm here looking and looking hard."vo: the center provides shelter from the cold, hot meals and case management to help the residents regain their independence. major abe tamayost. joseph salvation army "case management is the biggest feature that we have. our case management meets with our clients and helps them look for work, look for appointments, hold them accountable sometimes to help hassen their time here. because our goal is to get them into their own homes, so they're not longer homeless as quickly as we can." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader>>> the salvation army is accepting donations to continue their services at the booth center. for more information on how you can help, visit this story on our website at