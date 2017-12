Speech to Text for Dearborn Trex Mart Wreck

9-1-1. it was quite the surprise for employees and customers at the trexmart just off i-29 at the dearborn exit this afternoon. a runaway semi plowed through a wall of the building. it happened a little after three this afternoon. that's when platte county sheriff's deputies say the semi that was parked at a gas pump came out of gear and rolled into the building. it hit the north side of the building where a subway restaurant is located. the driver of the semi was inside at the time. there were no injuries. the convenience store will remain open while repairs are made, though the subway will be closed.