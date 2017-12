Speech to Text for Christmas Road Travel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the holiday getaway also at its peak on the roads... triple-a expects more than 97- million americans to be on the move on the roads between now and january 1st. many facing snow and rain from the rockies and the upper midwest all the way to new england. triple-a says the best time to travel during the holiday period is early morning or after the morning commute when the roads are less crowded. traveling on the holiday itself is also an effective strategy. and if you decide to drive, you'll be shelling out more. 2017 will see the most expensive year-end gas prices since 2014. with the roads packed with holiday travelers and the potential for snow expected this weekend you might need to take a few extra precautions when driving. the missouri highway patrol is urging drivers to take their time when traveling for the holidays. (sot )"give yourself extra time between you and other vehicles in front of you. with the possible upcoming snow, it's an added hazard on top of the extra traffic. if you have to go, you just need to be super careful." the highway patrol also recommend packing an emergency supply kit in your vehicle during the winter months. emergency items like first a aid kit, water, and warming blankets are recommended in case of a roadside emergency. modot is trying to make the holiday drive a little easier. modot will stop temporary lane closures to help with traffic over the christmas and new years day holidays. crews will open lanes that were temporary closed today and keep them open through tuesday..after christmas. the same for new years -- roads will open the friday before and the tuesday after new years day. some long-term road closures however will remain