in place. the clock is ticking to finish your holiday shopping and if your still looking for that perfect gift, you might take a look at local shops downtown. kq2's sydnie holzfaster was downtown and has more. <<<vo: we are in the final days of holiday shopping and many people are looking to local businesses to get last minute gifts for christmas. kelly dahlwild layne boutique "a lot of people have procrastinated until now and so our sales have been booming the past few days, but i feel like that's pretty typical." vo: store owners say that since december first people have been rushing downtown in search of unique stocking stuffers and last minute gifts. amy heaththe lucky tiger "it was very crowded for december's first saturdays and the holiday in the park. but it was the good kind of crowded, it was bustling and it felt very christmasy and fun."vo: even newer businesses downtown are experiencing the holiday boom. james atkinsneedful things "we just opened up december 1st and i wasn't sure how it was going to be, but here in the last three days it's really been hitting pretty hard." vo:with shoppers hurrying to buy everything on their lists before christmas, local business owners are excited to have the community supporting the shops downtown. james atkinsneedful things "we've got a lot of nice things attracting people, and there are coming in and coming downtown." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> several businesses downtown will be open throughout the weekend and on christmas eve for those looking to pick up last minute gifts. shoppers were also making the last minute christmas rush at east hills mall in town. our cameras caught the crowds at j-c penny trying to get the best gifts at the best deals. associates told us that they have seen more foot traffic this year and have been very busy helping customers. the store's general manager expects things to be just as busy this weekend. (sot rebecca evinger east hills jcp general manager: i think with it being an extra shopping day this year, i think this weekend is going to be crazy. we've seen some very busy moments today. the whole mall has been very busy as well. i think it's just going to snowball up through sunday. ) east hills j-c penny will be opened until midnight tonight. and from 7 a-m to midnight tomorrow then 7 a-m to 6 p-m on christmas eve. the store will have extra staff on hand to help out customers. evinger advises if you will be one of those last minute shoppers...have patience be prepared for long lines and