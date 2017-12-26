Speech to Text for Red Cross Volunteer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a local red cross worker gave up her holiday family time to help those who have been affected by the california wildfires... i spoke with karla long about how she celebrated her christmas by assisting those who have lost everything this holiday season. << brooke anderson reportsred cross volunteer karla long isn't spending christmas with her family and friends. instead, she's helping families on the west coast who have lost everything this holiday seasonsot karla long ("california needed the help, it deserved the help, and i was willing to raise my hand and say send me-i'll go.") and while snow glistens on the ground in st. joseph, long says it's a much different scene in californiasot karla long, red cross ("when i first got here the smoke was intense, the ash was falling everywhere.")long flew out to ventura california two weeks ago, and will stay for about another two weeksshe says because her youngest grandchild is now 14, she didn't mind volunteering her time to help in relief efforts sot karla long ("it's definitely going to be different not being with my family. this is the first time i've not been with my family on christmas, but instead i'm going to be with my red cross family. and, you know, i'm grateful to have the opportunity to serve, and to serve southern california.") long said over 800 people sought refuge in red cross shelters during the firelast week, the last of the evacuation orders were lifted, and families could return home -- some still standing, others a pile of ash...sot karla long ("i can't imagine what it must have looked like for people who had to flee, and seeing an entire mountain that was literally, you know, a blaze.") and while long may not be getting a white christmas, she is looking forward to sharing the day with her her family..virtuallysot karla long ("i'm gunna facetime with them in the morning. i'll watch them open gifts. and then when i get back we'll have a celebration where they get grandma's gifts.")brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> long has been with the red cross for 24 years, this being her fifth time deploying to california just two months ago, long was in california assisting with the wildfires in the northern part