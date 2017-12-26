Speech to Text for Adopt a Family AFL-CIO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thanks ryan- santa will be making his way across town tonight, delivering presents and while the employees at the afl-cio adopt a family program may not be wearing big red suites they did help hundreds of local families in need receive a christmas gift this season... << brooke anderson reportsover 700 local families in need are able to put a gift under their tree this christmas...sot penny adams, ex. dir. afl-cio ("we're really thankful to be a part of this every year for the past thirty some years. it's a great program and we're just thankful that we can offer it to the community.")a total of 710 families registered for the 2017 adopt a family programeach one of those families was provided help, along with an additional 25 moresot penny adams ("this is a huge relief to our staff and out board. it helps to make our christmas that much more enjoyable knowing that others will be able to enjoy their christmas as well.")and on christmas eve, the organization let last minute families come in and pick-out toys they had left over from community donations...sot penney adams ("they're crying just trying to express their thanks. they-it's such a relief to them. they had no idea how they were going to provide christmas for their kids, and they're so appreciative.")afl-cio executive director penny adams says these donations go towards families who would otherwise have nothing on christmas daysot penny adams ("these people that are being assisted truly do appreciate it, and they convey their thanks to us. so, on behalf of those folks we want to pass it on to all of the people that have donated, that have been a part of this program.") >> the afl-cio will be closed until january 3rd, however the program says their