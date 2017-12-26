Speech to Text for Noyes Home Surprise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

will answered each day kids at the noyes home got a sweet surprise this afternoon. a st. joseph woman suprised the noyes home by donating a 40 pound chocolate santa barbara despain won the 4 foot tall edible saint nick from a raffle at the rocky mountain chocolate factory and in the spirit of giving back this holiday season, she decided to share her sweet treat with the children (sot )"it's always a nice and heartwarming gesture when former residents and their families come back to the noyes home and share their stories and share how it impacted their lives positively." despain donated the 40 pound chocolate santa in honor of her late husband david. david and his sister audrey were both former residents