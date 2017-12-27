Speech to Text for Wind Chill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

wednesday, december 27th. i'm ellen leinwetter... and i'm vanessa alonso...(ellen & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are under a wind chill advisory until 10:00 am on wednesday morning. with that, real temperatures will drop into the single digits below zero with wind chill values up to 15° below zero. highs on wednesday will be in the mid teens, but we'll climb into the upper 20s for thursday, before we begin dropping again. >> thanks vanessa and like you just mentioned-with temperatures this low it's already unpleasant...but throw in the wind chill and it can get dangerous...kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso took time to explain the risk of frostbite and the precautions you should take in the extreme temperatures. <<vanessa alonso kq2 meteorologist: temperatures dropped to xx monday morning with a wind chill of xx.a wind chill advisory is in effect for our area tonight into wednesday morning. so what is the wind chill? it's what the actual air temperature with the wind feels to your skin. here's an example. the air temperature could be in the single digits. but when you factor in winds coming from the north at about 5 to 15 miles per hour...it feels like it's about -5 to -10 degrees below zero. on wednesday morning...we could be waking up to wind chill values anywhere from -10 to -20 degrees. if you are out in dangerous cold conditions like this.. it could lead to serious medical issues. one is frostbite in which exposure to the cold could cause numbness or freezing to the skin and turning it white or blue in areas such as your fingers, toes, ears and nose. another is hypothermia in which you lose or fail to produce body heat to keep you warm. so it's very important that you try to stay warm and bundle up during these types of weather conditions. i like to use the rule of the three l's during the cold winter months...layers, liquids and lotions. of course...rule of thumb...dress in mulitple layers of clothing such as coats, scarfs, gloves and hats. it's also important to stay hydrated during the winter months so drinking water is also important to help retain that body heat and don't forget your skin can get very dry and itchy due to the cold temperatures so use items like body creams and lip balms to help keep it hydrated as well. i hope these weather safety tips will help you beat the cold. with that...i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso koq2. your local weather authority.>> according to the national weather service...when the wind chill drops to minus-25 degrees...frostbite can happen within