Speech to Text for ellen anchor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

temperatures this low it's already unpleasant...but throw in the wind chill and it can get dangerous...kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso took time to explain the risk of frostbite and the precautions you should take in the extreme temperatures. <<vanessa alonso kq2 meteorologist: temperatures dropped to xx monday morning with a wind chill of xx.a wind chill advisory is in effect for our area tonight into wednesday morning. so what is the wind chill? it's what the actual air temperature with the wind feels to your skin. here's an example. the air temperature could be in the single digits. but when you factor in winds coming from the north at about 5 to 15 miles per hour...it feels like it's about -5 to -10 degrees below zero. on wednesday morning...we could be waking up to wind chill values anywhere from -10 to -20 degrees. if you are out in dangerous cold conditions like this.. it could lead to serious medical issues. one is frostbite in which exposure to the cold could cause numbness or freezing to the skin and turning it white or blue in areas such as your fingers, toes, ears and nose. another is hypothermia in which you lose or fail to produce body heat to keep you warm. so it's very important that you try to stay warm and bundle up during these types of weather conditions. i like to use the rule of the three l's during the cold winter months...layers, liquids and lotions. of course...rule of thumb...dress in mulitple layers of clothing such as coats, scarfs, gloves and hats. it's also important to stay hydrated during the winter months so drinking water is also important to help retain that body heat and don't forget your skin can get very dry and itchy due to the cold temperatures so use items like body creams and lip balms to help keep it hydrated as well. i hope these weather safety tips will help you beat the cold. with that...i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso koq2. your local weather authority.>> according to the national weather service...when the wind chill drops to minus-25 degrees...frostbite can happen within 15-minutes. your car doesn't like this kind of cold weather anymore than you do... there are some things to keep in mind to help keep your car running during the cold months ahead... mechanics say make sure your battery is in good condition...and check your wipers and cooling system. it's also a good idea to keep an eye on tire pressure -- as the temperature drops so does the inflation in your tires. and if you do hit the road..mechanics say let your car warm up before driving. (sot dale eaton/owner collision repair: should actually let it warm up, not necessarily come up to operating temperature, thats the best thing -- in the cold weather that takes 15 to 20 minutes at least. its a good thing to let it start and run 5 to 10 minutes before you take off in it.)it's also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded. we want to remind you all to take it easy on the roads today as you head out since not all of the roads are perfectly clear yet.here's video of a rollover crash on 22nd street yesterday.police say a car crossed the center line and hit another car...it rolled over and hit the railroad crossing.a 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.shes expected to be okay. a crash at a busy st. joseph intersection sent two people to the hospital. it happened at woodbine and frederick around noon yesterday... police say the an s-u-v ran the stop light on frederick and hit a pick-up truck. the driver of the s-u-v was ticketed. both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. a warning this morning for water customers south of st. joseph... missouri american water issued a precautionary boil advisory yesterday for some people who live outside city limits. the advisory covers a large stretch of area south of st. joseph to the platte county line. it does not impact anyone in st. joseph. the advisory was issued after a valve malfuntioned in a water storage tank caused water pressure levels to drop. the utility says there's no sign of contamination. customers under the advisory should boil any water used for drinking or cooking for 3 minutes. missouri american water say they anticipate the advisory to be lifted later this afternoon. while many of us have had to go back in to work this week, kids are out of school and playing with the toys and games they got over the holidays. it's a long winter break for students out of school and they've got a lot of extra time on their hands. adam orduna gives us some tips on what they can do to fill their time.