Shoveling Snow Safety

everyone to learn cpr. getting cpr in the first seconds improves outcomes. >> another activity that can get the heart pumping is scooping snow. we are learn about that these days as we finally got our snow. and how to keep aches and pains on the lesser side when getting the chore done. >> and that story that we had. think about shovelling snow you think of back safety and your body, your muf -- muscles, but cardiac events are one of the most common injuries of shovelling snow. >> you think you got all of the layers on and getting the heart going and you are sweating. >> and cold weather like tonight con stricts blood vessels. -- constricts blood vessels. when you have a few inches of snow, if it is 6-8 inches, that's a lot of heavy lifting. the first tip of warning is know that shovelling snow is not a light task. if you have a heart history or have a high propensity of heart disease you have to watch. >> if you are a couch potato that's a good work it. maybe too much though. >> tip number one is prepare for that snow with salt. before you even have to pick up that shovel you know when your weather man says the snow is coming in, get out and salt the driveways and sidewalks before the snow. that's going to make it easier as you get -- >> maybe a little less work out when you get out there? >> you got it. >> what happens when we get out? >> it's exertion so we want to warm up. before you start shovelling the snow, you might do a few squats. you might twist your back or bend side ways to warm up. >> some people might think it's silly. you know your driveway and sidewalk, it might be 30 minutes. it might be an hour. we want to get warmed up. and once you get out there, you will hear the adage, don't twist a lot. the twisting, before you pick up the snow. we want to twist, we want to get the body warmed up but now you are shovelling. stand up. don't use your back. you want to use your legs. so we will be squatting and when we squat we want a wide base of support. we are using our back and keeping it straight. then when we got that snow in the shovel, this is when we don't want to twist to throw it over our shoulder. >> that's what i like to do. fling it. >> shovel first and you walk it over to the pile and toss it in front of you. don't twist as you throw that. because that snow can weigh 10-15 pounds in your shovel and it's the throwing the snow with the twist that will hurt your back. so use your legs. wide base of support. straight spine and -- >> you have a good one. >> have a good shovel. when you can push it, push it rather than lift it and afterwards make sure you are drinking water because the dehydration. >> thanks for the tips