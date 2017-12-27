Speech to Text for Fit Republic Spinach Bites

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

these are spinach bites. a good recipe for the kids. if they like to get their hands messy because you aren't going to have to make this into the bite -- it's like little hamburgers. the first thing that you are going to do is there is a couple of ingredients. eggs, bread crumbs, spinach and cheese. that's all you are going to have. once again so you will have about two cups worth of spinach. about three eggs for every two cups. just about one fourth cup of bread crumbs. one fourth cup of cheese and you are going to mix it all together. so you get it molded in the eggs and bread crumbs. it gets it like meatballs? yes. except you are substituting spinach. it smells really good. and you are spicing it up a bit? i have chipotle baja sauce. whatever sauce you have at home you can try it. this is one i like personally. so you are going to just add all of the ingredients together. you can have it two ways, stove top or oven. if you are going to cook it in the oven. 400 degrees. temperatures 15-20 minutes. stove top, you are going to flip the patty both sides for 10 minutes. you put a little oil in there? i did. i did that to warm it up. and i did these over the stove top and they came out great. they have a great crunch flavor and the bread crumbs will have flavoring mixture and the eggs will work its way and you have the spinach. you can't forget about cheese. in your scale of health foods where does this rank in there? this is about a 6 out of a 10. so no meat. so this is a veggie option. if you want to add meat in you can, this opens up a lot of different recipe mixtures that you can add. this is one i like. you will be surprised of how much flavor and how great it is. what will be new? franchise. we will be building. we will be growing. we are trying to expand as much as we can. we are in maryville right now. we are looking to be in kansas city by february or march. if anyone is in kansas city you may see us out there and we are excited about it. fit republican lean kitchen and folks can get their lunches from you still? yes, you can come to our fit republican location also at the green acres building where we have plenty of meals. we are getting ready for the new years. if you have anything you need questions about, please stop by. we are more than welcome to help you. wrapping up in the kitchen with jr. while i was talk to go debbie, ryan ate almost all of this. they are really good. yes, they have a lot of flavor. spinach, but then you start to eat them. i can't stop.