Keeping Kids Busy During Winter Break

c1 >> welcome back. we are going to talk with debbie white. she's a nurse practitioner and does a lot of work with pediatrics and we will talk with kids here. >> how are you? >> i'm good. >> kids are off for winter break. usually they are in school. they have a lot of free time on their hands during this break. what do parents do with them? >> hopefully, they have that figured out before spring break. >> hopefully so. but the kids have a long day and the weather might not be great outside so they are cooped up inside. >> the best thing is to keep them active. they probably had christmas and been out long hours. so after christmas they might have a little letdown so energy levels have been high and then all of a sudden they are not. >> and then what? >> so i'm guessing you are not going to say let them watch tv? >> no, i probably wouldn't let them watch tv at all. i would have scheduled activities for them. i would limit the time they set in front of the tv. he would make them be active. and interaction with mom and dad or their other siblings. i'm sure they have fun games and stuff they had for christmas and activities. another thing to do is make sure they are eating properly. make sure they limit their sugar in take and the closer it gets going back to school, get them back on the routine. that way school morning is not absolutely horrible. >> what about parents trying to juggle their own parents? they are still working a lot of time. so kids may be able to stay home by themselves. they may not be. >> kids that are able to be by themselves, safety is first. make sure they have the contact number of the parents and emergency contact person as well as they know how to contract th police if needed. and scheduled activities, there is a lot of things to do in this town. skating. that is a great activity for kids. >> a lot of the places will be open during winter break because they know kids are available. >> the y is a good place also for kids to go. the rec center. >> maybe back in my day we would have three feet of snow up and we would go sledding. it does bt snow that much any more. >> if they could spend the day outside? what a great activity. make sure they are dressed appropriately and have plenty of fluids and don't keep them outa great length of time. >> tire them out outside. >> well, debbie white, thanks for being with us. a lot of things to think about as we get to winter break. christmas behind us but the kids have a big block of time. >> thank