Speech to Text for Cold Weather Car Care

the national weather service...when the wind chill drops to minus-25 degrees...frostbite can happen within 15-minutes. your car doesn't like this kind of cold weather anymore than you do... there are some things to keep in mind to help keep your car running during the cold months ahead... mechanics say make sure your battery is in good condition...and check your wipers and cooling system. it's also a good idea to keep an eye on tire pressure -- as the temperature drops so does the inflation in your tires. and if you do hit the road..mechanics say let your car warm up before driving. (sot dale eaton/owner collision repair: should actually let it warm up, not necessarily come up to operating temperature, thats the best thing -- in the cold weather that takes 15 to 20 minutes at least. its a good thing to let it start and run 5 to 10 minutes before you take off in it.) it's also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car in case you