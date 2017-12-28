wx_icon Saint Joseph 12°

wx_icon Maryville 10°

wx_icon Savannah 12°

wx_icon Cameron 12°

wx_icon Fairfax 11°

Clear

Warmer on Thursday

Warmer on Thursday

Posted: Wed Dec 27 16:24:58 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 27 16:24:58 PST 2017
Posted By: Ryan Rose

Speech to Text for Warmer on Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

<<we'll be a little warmer tomorrow as we climb into the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies. the mid 20s are in store on friday with mostly cloudy skies, but we'll quickly get cold again on saturday with highs only in the single digits with a chance of morning snow showers. we stay in the single digits through monday with a chance of morning snow showers again on sunday. we'll see partly cloudy skies on tuesday and wednesday with highs reaching the low 20s.>> chris joins us now for sports...

Most Popular Stories

Community Events