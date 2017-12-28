Speech to Text for Tow Service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

protect your car this winter << brooke anderson reports nat:drivingstuck on the side of the highway is not a place anyone wants to be...nat: car stuck in snowhowever, that's where several drivers have found themselves thanks to freezing winter temperatures sot dale eaton, collision specialists owner "the cold weather is a lot harder on things. fluids are thicker. you know, the battery worked fine all summer long and a hard cold snap will actually make the battery be inoperable.")but there are ways to keep that from happeningexperts say to keep your car inside a garage if possible let it run for at least 5 minutes before drivingand make sure all fluids, like gas and windshield washer, are fullsot dale eaton ("the reason for that is air will actually condensate and it'll get in the bottom of the tank and could freeze.")but sometimes, the freezing temps will hit your car anyways and if that does happen you may be in need of a townat: tow chainsr & w tow and recovery say they've received calls like crazy since the first snowfallso i decided to hitch a ride and see what it's all about...sot kyle cline, r & w tow ("reporter: how many calls have you been on just today?" kyle "this one would be my eighth tow, so eight of them since about 7:30 this morning.")which is normal for this time of year.the company says altogether they get about 20 calls a day (reporter "is cars on the side of the highway the most common calls you get at this time of the year?" kyle "yes it is the most common call we get is vehicles-stalled vehicles on the side of the highway.") there's no magic way to keep a car from stalling, but taking proper care it can helpsot kyle cline ("once it hits below zero or below zero, the cranking system on the battery it just - it won't start at all.")brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader>>