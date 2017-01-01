Speech to Text for Salvation Army Red Kettle Continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

talk about the forecast coming up in 15 minutes. >> thanks. we got troopers that are bell ringers out there this week for sure. major abe here from the salvation army. christmas has come and gone but we are ringing the bells and those folks like i said are troopers. >> the bell ringers are in now. the kettle campaign continues until the end of december. and we are at $270,000. and as the temperatures reflect that money is as critical as ever before. >> you are less than half of goal. still better news but not where we need to be? >> the money is critical. still people out there who need your help... major abe tamayo joins us tonight... c1 have. >> yes, we work with them to help balance the resources, bring any resources, existing resources, whatever we can do to get them through the couple months. >> we have the bell ringers out there and maybe it's just as well with as bad as it's gotten, but folks can help with the campaign? >> absolutely. they can send contributions or drop them off at the salvation army. you can go to do donatesaintjoe.com. >> and we are getting to the end of the year. i know lots of folks like to do last minute end of the tax maneuvering and contributions to the salvation army would qualify for a tax break. >> it would. december 31st is the deadline for taxes. we will take contribution happen -- happily. >> we have $80,000 to go? >> yes, we have about $80,000 remaining. >> that $80,000 is a huge difference to what you do there at the salvation army. >> it is. it goes to what we can do to provide services to the people in need in the community. >> how many people would keep warm during the cold winter. >> absolutely. >> one more time your phone number. 232-5824.