integrate what would be this time how to improve the look of your eyes... dr. jonathan c1 >> any diet that includes butter c1 i >> we are talking about our eyes and what you can do to make them look better. >> we've been talking about crow's feet and how to eliminate those. >> this is primarily for folks live at 5... giving a gift c1 upper eyelids or the lower eyelids. some people have an upper eyelid problem and that's where you get excess hanging down and it blocks your vision for some cases. some melee down to the eye lashes and obscures the ability to see. and insurance could cover it. a lot of folks say i don't want to look so tired. i'm tired of my family and friends saying, did you get enough rest? >> some folks, you said the skin affects sight. >> it can. and there is something call add visual field test that folks can get done at the optometrist and if they have a loss of 30% of their visual field in some cases insurance will cover it. >> talking about the window to the soul and if you have all the baggy eyes you can't even see or you can't see them. >> yeah. and it makes you feel and look younger. you can see some of our patients if you look at our website at real self.com or my mosaic healthcare and people can look a decade or more younger with as simple as an eyelid lift. >> i'm more than accused. i have squinty eyes. how do you fix that? >> i don't have a cure for that one. get sunglasses. >> that would be helpful but again, when you see someone with good looking eyes and bright, it really makes a huge difference. >> definitely. it shows they are open. it shows they are awake and interested. and it just conveys a more youthful and fresh appearance. >> now, what kind of procedure i guess for this do you go through? as a patient for this, what could i expect? >> well, it is a pretty easy procedure for a lot of us. especially the upper lids are very easy to recover from it. you can look a little bruised up. there is a little scratchiness to the eyes. a little bigger recovery but one of the most refreshing facial things you can have done. >> and what that does for the self-confidence and how you feel about yourself? >> oh definitely. every one of us, we walk past the mirror and we take a look in the mirror. it affects how we feel that day and that's a part of life. >> how do you talk to the patients when they come in for the last check up? >> it is an expression of what we do and how much happier they are when they look and pass a mirror. >> for folks that have questions about eyelid surgery or anything else, what is your phone number? >> 816-383-3180. >> and