Speech to Text for KQ2 Blood Drive Unzicker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of snow both saturday us tonight to tell us about kq2's c1 we have some special guests drive tomorrow... travis unzicker and her son alva c1 us now... c1blood we have travis and his son joining us. thanks for being with us. >> glad to be here. >> big event each year for us to for the giving blood drive. why are you involved with it this year? >> our son here, he was diagnosed with leukemia may of last year and during that treatment he received six blood transfusions and six platelet transfusions. >> this was blood given in drives like this that we have. where would he have been without all that blood he received? >> it was a necessary part of the treatment unfortunately, but we are very grateful that we have donors out there and all the areas around town. and some of the areas that help kids. >> i guess the important question is how is he doing now? >> he's doing really good. he's on the tail end. he has another year plus to go but it's a lot lower dose chemo than what it was earlier. >> i go to the doctor and have little things done and i think gosh, i hate being here. i think what is it like for a young child? >> it was traumatic for all of us. he was young enough fortunately that he didn't know any better but he's doing a lot better. >> how old is he now? >> he's 4 now. >> kind of shy. that's oik. and we are glad he's doing so much better and getting toward the end of his treatments and everything going well for the whole family? >> a lot better place than we were a year and-a-half ago. >> i can't imagine. we have the blood drive starting tomorrow. let's get details if we can. tomorrow noon to 6:00. friday, 11:00 to 4:00. and understand you might be there for a while? >> try to be. and again, it's drives like this that mean so much. we talk about what drives all the time, but really thinking about some of the people that help here and your family an example of that. >> yes. >> we are glad you are participating this year and we will hope to see you out there tomorrow. and the details, noon to 6:00 tomorrow. and then 11:00 to 4:00 on friday. you can find us out there and give 15 minutes, half hour of your time and help out families out there that have really