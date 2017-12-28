Speech to Text for Russian Runza

c1 >> welcome to the kitchen. how are you today? >> doing very well. >> merry christmas. happy new year. we are in that time. tell you what, we are here -- you always make such beautiful pastries. this is on the savory side than sweet. >> and you can do something good and easy. with basic pulled pork. >> this is a pulled pork pastry and you said this is a russian recipe. >> the name means little cake, made out of puff pastry. you can get the puff pastry at a few grocery stores. it is in the freezer and they sell it like a piece of cardboard and with the temperature it will get very soft. and it is to wait just long enough that the pastry is soft but not too soft. so you can feel the dough with a little -- >> this is pulled pork. >> you can make it a good, basic pulled pork. a little pulled pork in the middle. a little egg wash. and you fold together. >> one, two, three, make a little tent out of it? >> exactly. >> okay. and the trick is really to wait for the dough to be just right. so it is thin but not be squeezed completely. >> and egg wash it one more time? >> put more egg wash on top. so you will have a nice brown color. >> and you can finish with a little barbecue sauce. >> in the oven it will puff. >> exactly. and you can tell it will puff and it's easy. >> all you put in was pulled pork. >> you can put anything inside. you can even do food so sweet. >> the traditional is a meat. >> this is russian. you said you weren't familiar with them but that's really what they are. >> it is the same basic things. >> easy to do. >> very easy. after the break we will check this out. c1 >> we are back with vincent from brioche. you say the name of it? >> peroskis. >> you say that we've seen how we can do them at home but certainly you could make them as well? >> absolutely. you are going to have to use my pulled pork but i will do them for you. >> i would recommend using your pulled pork. it is fantastic. and i'm talk withing -- talking with my mouth full. >> downtown. >> as you come on the show several weeks you've made several different bakery like pastries and cookies. why don't you describe a whole range? >> we are a bakery cafe. so we do breads, cupcake, wedding cake, party cake. all kinds of cakes and we have the cafe side where we do a line of sandwiches and we also bake as well. >> so i'm guessing as we get toward spring maybe some weddings? >> absolutely. we do weddings all the time. we are ready to roll. >> how big of a wedding cake do you