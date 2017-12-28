Speech to Text for City Workers Cold Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

missouri river freezing over here in northwest missouri.... no surprise there-- factor in that wind chill and our temperatures feeling like they're below zero... unfortunately the rest of the week.... not looking too much warmer... good evening, thanks for joining us... i'm kristina zagame and i'm alan van zandt. no need to tell you how cold it is outside. overnight lows below zero and highs barely making it to double digits. while that makes it no fun for anyone, imagine how hard it would be to work outside in the elements. kq2's adam orduna has the story. <<(adam orduna reporting) workers with the city's public works department are having a tough time of it during the coldest week of winter so far -- but there are policies in place to make sure they stay safe.(keven schneider, superintendent of streets: "we institute a roughly 15 minutes out, 15 minutes in.")the city's road crew spends a lot of time outside, but luckily for them, they're never far from a place to warm up again.(sot: schneider: "you put down some salt, you get back in the truck to move down the road a little bit. you fill a couple potholes and get back in the trucks to move on to the next one. salt barrells, same thing, you get a salt barrell full and go on to the next location.")frostbite can be a reality for many workers who spend a lot of their time outdoors.(sot: dr. cynthia brownfield, mosaic life care: "signs include cold, wet skin, slower heart rate, slower breathing patterns. also, even your brain gets cold so you may be more confused.")while people suffer during the coldest time of the year. sometimes it's the equipment they use that also have a hard time of it.sot: benji butler, equipment operator: "you get out and you're salting the streets or plowing, the hydraulics get cold. the salt freezes in the cylindar coming out.")whether it's 100 degrees outside or 10 below, most who work outside know bad weather just comes with the territory. sot: bjutler: "i worked outside my whole life, so i'm used to the heat, the cold, the heat, the cold. it's something i'm going to do until i retire.")(stand up: ao, reporting for kq2, your local news leader.)>> dr. brownfield says that in subzero temperatures that frostbite can occur in as little