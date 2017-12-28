Speech to Text for Cold Weather Shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

15 minutes. staying warm is a top priority in these arctic temperatures, but for homeless men and women-- it can mean the difference between life and death. kq2's sydnie holzfaster joins us now in the studio with more on how a local group is helping to keep everyone warm and indoors this winter... kristina, cold weather is difficult for us, but it can be deadly for those without a home. community missions is working to keep people safe during the winter by opening up their cold weather shelter a little earlier than usual. "my brothers house" --located on the corner of seventh and olive-- is taking in homeless men off the streets during these extremely cold days. normally the shelter doesn't open until january... but thanks to an anonymous donor, the shelter was able to open december 18 before temperatures dropped into the single digits. (sot )"last night because of the temperatures, we had two overflow that we put in the lobby of the haven. our intent is not in these temperatures to turn somebody away." my brother's house cold weather shelter will be open until march 30 the shelter provides guests overnight protection from the cold, showers and a hot meal for the evening. if you would like to make a donation to the cold weather shelter, check out the details on k2.com. reporting live in the studio, sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news