Property Tax Due

sports... and with the new year approaching, it means it's time to start thinking about those taxes... before we head to break we just want to remind you all of the deadlines... the last day to pay property tax is this sunday, december 31st keep in mind, the last day to turn in your taxes in person at the buchanan county collectors office will be this friday, december 29th if you mail in your payment, it must be postmarked by demember 31st or it will be considered late. (sot "there's no statute - missouri statute - that allows them to be paid late. so that's anything after january 1st. so, please get that postmark on there, or come in and pay. we will stay until the last person's taken care of.") the collectors office will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through friday you can also make an online payment until midnight on the 31st a nine percent increase will be added to your property tax if you decide to pay in