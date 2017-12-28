Speech to Text for Cold Weather Pet Care

cold is not only hard on people -- but it's also hard on pets. staff at the st. joseph animal shelter are reminding people to make sure your four legged family members are safe and warm. they say when it gets this cold, all of your pets should be brought inside. just like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should spend limited time outdoors. (sot "city ordinances do state that owners need to have adequate care and control of their animals including making sure that animals have access to appropriate shelter.") if you cannot bring your animals inside...staff suggest putting straw inside their outdoor shelter to keep them warm and make sure they have plenty of food and water--and actively check the water to make sure