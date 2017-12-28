Speech to Text for Snow Creek Opens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hasn't frozen. while many choose to stay indoors--others bundle up and brace the snow. snow creek opened yesterday and they've already seen a lot of business. they say they welcome skiers of all ages and experience levels to come out and enjoy the snow. (sot )"it's a lot of fun to ski [here] we've got a lot of challenging terrain. we have terrain for the very beginning, first-timers, all the way up to an advanced skier, that's been skiing for years;you can come out and have a good time." cold weather combined with 48 inches of man made snow have snowboarders out tearing up the slopes. snow creek will be open extended hours between now and new years day for their holiday break celebration. normal hours will resume january 2nd from noon to 9pm as we can see the fun continued today, but skiers and snowboarders really showed up for snow creek's opening day. you may be wondering if it's worth bracing the frigid temperatures... reporter mckenzie nelson tells us why some people say it is <<darin pond/ guest services, snow creek "fantastic temperatures for skiing, snowboarding and tubing."with temperatures in the teens - snow creek received a nice boost. lifts opened with a 48-inch base of packed powder. darin pond/ guest services, snow creek "temperatures got colder and colder, we made more and more snow, so now we've got our playground back and we can all go out and have a good time."some snow lovers - enjoying it for the first time.maggie meyer/ skier"we are here visiting my sister for christmas and she had mentioned this place and how much fun it was and my kids have never seen snow before." others back for another year. ernie connor/ skier"having fun."stephanie faris/ skier "just having fun, we had the day off of work and it's finally cold so we thought, let's go ski."ernie connor/ skier"they've got snow up here so it's great."with only a light dusting of snow in the metro area, snow creek's been taking advantage of the cold temperatures for weeks--using more than 60 snow machines to prepare for opening day. darin pond/ guest services, snow creek "we can make our own snow, we just need cold air, 27 degrees or below."this year, they have expanded their snow-making pond from 4 million gallons to 8 million - meaning the snow-making process is non- stop. ernie connor/ skier "perfect snow, absolutely perfect."regardless of the cold -- hundreds of people showed up to hit the slopes - making for a great start to the snow season. darin pond/ guest services, snow creek "to have this much snow and to be 100 percent covered this early in the season